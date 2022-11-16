Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Stock Up 1.7 %
OI opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
