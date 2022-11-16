Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.