Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

