Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €36.72 ($37.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.64 and a 200-day moving average of €34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a fifty-two week high of €58.48 ($60.29).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

