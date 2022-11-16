JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile



JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

