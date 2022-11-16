Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.