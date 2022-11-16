Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

