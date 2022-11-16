JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($75.26) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday.

JOST Werke Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR:JST opened at €48.35 ($49.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €34.05 ($35.10) and a twelve month high of €52.10 ($53.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

