Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 400,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 455,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

