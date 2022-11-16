JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €265.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($247.42) to €265.00 ($273.20) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Rheinmetall stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

