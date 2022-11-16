JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €50.00

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($52.16) to €53.80 ($55.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($58.25) to €59.80 ($61.65) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.72.

NN Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NNGRY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. NN Group has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

