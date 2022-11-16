Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jushi in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Jushi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Jushi has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

