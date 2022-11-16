KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €70.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($71.13) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €68.00 ($70.10) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.75) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

About KBC Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.42%.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.