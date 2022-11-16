Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Trading Up 1.7 %

KFRC stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

