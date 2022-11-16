KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHPF opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

