KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
Shares of KGHPF opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.