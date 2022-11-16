Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile



Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

