Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.