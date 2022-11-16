Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

LRCDF opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

