Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$33.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

