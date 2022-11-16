LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Trading Down 0.4 %

LCNB Company Profile

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

