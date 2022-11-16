Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legal & General Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

