Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

LAD opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.