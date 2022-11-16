MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Cormark

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.15. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

