MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$28.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Price Performance

TSE:MAG opened at C$20.46 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

