MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.97.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.46 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

