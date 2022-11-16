Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

