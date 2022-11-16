Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of MRRDF opened at 0.28 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.08.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
