Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of MRRDF opened at 0.28 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.08.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.