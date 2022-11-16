Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 99,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

