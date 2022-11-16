Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.06.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

