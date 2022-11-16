Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bank of The West’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 384.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,243,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $833,114,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 271,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,754,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,992 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

