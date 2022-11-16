Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,532,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

