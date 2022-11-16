Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

