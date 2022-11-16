Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

