Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Shares of MIST opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
