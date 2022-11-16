Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

