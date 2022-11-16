Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

