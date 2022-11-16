monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $139.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

MNDY opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

