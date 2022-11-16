Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $179,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

MRCC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.12 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.