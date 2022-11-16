Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 22.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

MNST opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

