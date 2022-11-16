Morgan Stanley Increases Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target to €26.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

VEOEY opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

