Morgan Stanley Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 950.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,027.83.

Shares of CABGY opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

