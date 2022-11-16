Morgan Stanley Lowers RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €52.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €54.00 ($55.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

