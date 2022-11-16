Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $43,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $65,581.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,285 shares of company stock worth $16,695,106 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $245.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

