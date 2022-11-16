Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,123. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

