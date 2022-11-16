M&T Bank Corp Acquires 17,178 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

