M&T Bank Corp Acquires 216 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Announces Dividend

NYSE WSO opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.37. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

