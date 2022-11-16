M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,885 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

