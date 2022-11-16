M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,645 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $846.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

