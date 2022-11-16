M&T Bank Corp Acquires 431 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE WH opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

