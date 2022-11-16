M&T Bank Corp Acquires 8,283 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3,524.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

